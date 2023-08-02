Fancy Costumes For rent - Joannah Fancy Costumes

Joannah Fancy Costumes is a very unique and Best Fancy Costumes shop in Kammanahalli (Bangalore) locality. All types of Fancy Dress Costumes are available from Kids to adult-free sizes for rent & Sale. We offer a wide range of Fancy Costume collections for rent and sale for Schools, Colleges, Institutes, and other Programmes. Also, we undertake bulk orders for annual day, Graduation Day, Sports Day, for Rent, Sale, and Stitching. We customize costumes according to your requirements. We provide our services in Bangalore and Entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. FREE TRANSPORTATION for bulk orders.

Fancy Costumes available - Graduation Gowns, Animals, Fruits, Vegetables, National Leaders, Freedom fighters, Community Helpers, Biblical Christmas & Easter Skit costumes, Mythological - all Characters, Dance & Drama Costumes, Classical & Semi Classical, Imitation, Jewelry, Blazer and Costumes are available with accessories & Jewelry, etc.

For more information get in touch with us!