Family Tree :How can i add attribute "id" to each node

#1

Dear Sir

I am developing Family Tree

Family Tree :How can i add attribute “id” to each node

Base tree

#2

It would make more sense if you put your JavaScript in the JS box rather than in the HTML box. People could follow what is going on better.

#3

Well the HTML in this case is a call to d3 and a body tag, but yes, in general that’s a good point.

How does the code know what to put into the id attribute?

Your answer is going to be:

var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
    .data(nodes)
   .enter()
    .append("g");

=>

var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
    .data(nodes)
   .enter()
    .append("g")
    .attr("id",somevaluegoeshere);

but what goes in the value?

#4

Thanks a lot for the speedy reply

the id is now added
however i need to added or assign to each node
as id has to be unique.

the id is specified
i am not clear how to assign the id to each node

 {             "name": "Krishnaji",        "born": 1862,        "died": 1906,        "location": "Petersburg, VA",        "profession": "Archeitect",        "id":1,
#5

oh sorry, i didnt see the id in the datanode.

.attr("id",function(d) { return d.id; });

#6

m_hutley sir
it was not your mistake at all

sincere apologies

I added it later and then replied to you as follow

Blockquote
the id is now added
however i need to added or assign to each node
as id has to be unique.

the id is specified
i am not clear how to assign the id to each node

Blockquote

#7

Dear Sir

may i ask actually where to add this code

#8

as i said, it goes into the definition of the ‘g’ element for each node; that is the container for the node elements.

#9

GREAT !!

It worked like magic

How can i add a class …to each node
say…
for male…class=male
for female class=female

#10

Your object does not include gender information, so…

but once it does, your node definition would also have a line that says something like
.classed('male',function(d) { return d.gender == "male"; })

#11

Dear Sir

I really appreciate express and perfect reply.

**what i want to do / achieve **
is
when clicked on node i should get id of the node.

pls guide how to capture click event

based on “Click” i can get Id of the node
then i can call jquery / ajax to display or edit information of the perform

#12

d3 has the ability to attach .on('click',function) to any element.