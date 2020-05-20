Family Tree :How can i add attribute “id” to each node

Well the HTML in this case is a call to d3 and a body tag, but yes, in general that’s a good point.

How does the code know what to put into the id attribute?

Your answer is going to be:

var node = svg.selectAll(".node") .data(nodes) .enter() .append("g");

=>

var node = svg.selectAll(".node") .data(nodes) .enter() .append("g") .attr("id",somevaluegoeshere);

but what goes in the value?