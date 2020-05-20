Dear Sir
I am developing Family Tree
Family Tree :How can i add attribute “id” to each node
Base tree
It would make more sense if you put your JavaScript in the JS box rather than in the HTML box. People could follow what is going on better.
Well the HTML in this case is a call to d3 and a body tag, but yes, in general that’s a good point.
How does the code know what to put into the id attribute?
Your answer is going to be:
var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
.data(nodes)
.enter()
.append("g");
=>
var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
.data(nodes)
.enter()
.append("g")
.attr("id",somevaluegoeshere);
but what goes in the value?
Thanks a lot for the speedy reply
the id is now added
however i need to added or assign to each node
as id has to be unique.
the id is specified
i am not clear how to assign the id to each node
{ "name": "Krishnaji", "born": 1862, "died": 1906, "location": "Petersburg, VA", "profession": "Archeitect", "id":1,
oh sorry, i didnt see the id in the datanode.
.attr("id",function(d) { return d.id; });
m_hutley sir
it was not your mistake at all
sincere apologies
I added it later and then replied to you as follow
Dear Sir
may i ask actually where to add this code