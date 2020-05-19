Family Tree :How can i add attribute "id" to each node

Dear Sir

I am developing Family Tree

Base tree

It would make more sense if you put your JavaScript in the JS box rather than in the HTML box. People could follow what is going on better.

Well the HTML in this case is a call to d3 and a body tag, but yes, in general that’s a good point.

How does the code know what to put into the id attribute?

Your answer is going to be:

var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
    .data(nodes)
   .enter()
    .append("g");

=>

var node = svg.selectAll(".node")
    .data(nodes)
   .enter()
    .append("g")
    .attr("id",somevaluegoeshere);

but what goes in the value?