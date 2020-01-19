False value being passed in ajax call

I have an Ajax call that loops through a json file with the following code:
<input class='num' type='text' name='quantity_" + element.id + "' id='numb' value='0'>
It calls a function in the form tag as follows:
<form method='POST' action='cart.php' id='cartForm' onsubmit='return myFunction();'>
When I try to validate the quantity to make sure that it’s a positive number less than ten, I use the following javascript:
function myFunction() {
var x;
x = document.getElementById('numb').value;
alert(x);//this prints 0 every time
if ( isNaN(x) || (x < 0) || (x > 10)) {
alert("Quantity must be a positive number less than 10.");
event.preventDefault();
return false;
} else {
alert("Input OK");
}
}
The problem is that it doesn’t get the $_POST value of the textbox, it gets the value of zero like how the textbox is initialized every time.