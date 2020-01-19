False value being passed in ajax call

I have an Ajax call that loops through a json file with the following code:

<input class='num' type='text' name='quantity_" + element.id + "' id='numb' value='0'>

It calls a function in the form tag as follows:

<form method='POST' action='cart.php' id='cartForm' onsubmit='return myFunction();'>

When I try to validate the quantity to make sure that it’s a positive number less than ten, I use the following javascript:

function myFunction() { var x; x = document.getElementById('numb').value; alert(x);//this prints 0 every time if ( isNaN(x) || (x < 0) || (x > 10)) { alert("Quantity must be a positive number less than 10."); event.preventDefault(); return false; } else { alert("Input OK"); } }

The problem is that it doesn’t get the $_POST value of the textbox, it gets the value of zero like how the textbox is initialized every time.