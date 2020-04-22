False order when Float Number

I am trying to sort products in correct order in Checkout cart ; while It is correct for different products but when the case for products having this form

'BrandName' ProductName 1,25 kg

I got flase order like this

'BrandName' ProductName 1,25 kg
'BrandName' ProductName 10,0 kg
'BrandName' ProductName 15,0 kg
'BrandName' ProductName 2,5  kg

I want to correct the order like this

 'BrandName' ProductName 1,25 kg
 'BrandName' ProductName 2,5  kg
 'BrandName' ProductName 10,0 kg
 'BrandName' ProductName 15,0 kg

without affecting the order of The other products sorted Alphabetically. This is a snippet of code

$this->_items->getSelect()->where('catalog_product_index_eav.store_id=' . $storeId . ' AND catalog_product_index_eav.attribute_id=' . $attId);
                $this->_items->getSelect()->order('CONCAT(eav_attribute_option_value.value, main_table.name) ASC');
                $this->_items->getSelect()->order('main_table.sku ASC');
                $this->_items->getSelect()->group('main_table.item_id');





What you’ve got is Lexicographical Order.

Basically, it’s treating your numbers as strings. “a” comes before “b”, “apple” comes before “banana” because “a” comes before “b”.
“1” comes before “2”, so “10” comes before “2” as well.

If you want Numerical Order, you’ll have to convert your strings into numbers.

Thanks but the problem I have to order both those with numerical values and thoses not
More detailed example
I need to have this result
Brand 1 ‘AProduct Name 1’
Brand 1 ‘BProduct Name 2’
Brand 1 ‘CProduct Name 3 1,25 kg’ (It contains 1,25 the name)
Brand 1 ‘CProduct Name 3 2,5 kg’
Brand 1 ‘CProduct Name 3 5,0 kg’