Fairy Cat: Next-generation chain games allow you to easily earn money while playing!

The project we introduce today is the Gamefi project ecology deployed on the Heco chain: forest kingdom.

Forest Kingdom Presentation

forest kingdom is a cross-chain “GAME+NFT+DeFi” comprehensive application ecology built with the blockchain game matrix as the core.

Through the layout of the three core sectors of game products, protocol products, and traffic products, a new form of next-generation blockchain games will be created, and a new open ecosystem and cooperation platform for blockchain games will be established.

Just from the brief introduction of the project, we can see the ambition of forest kingdom.

It will definitely not be limited to an ordinary game product, it will create a brand new world for all next-generation players. Its representative product: Fairy Cat [Forest Cat Kingdom].

Fairy Cat is a blockchain game developed by virtual elf forest management.

Method of Playing Fairy Cat

If you use one sentence to sum up the ways of playing the game, it would be “constantly stake Mining, -take experience to upgrade cats, -upgrade fairy cats to increase income and collect fragments, -unlock high-level levels, -finally unlock LV5 rare cats”.

