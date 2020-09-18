Failing to install Guzzle PHP

Troubleshooting composer version issues are so much fun.

The php-http/guzzle6-adapter package has a dependency on “guzzlehttp/guzzle”: “^6.0”. That caret in the version means only 6.x versions can be loaded. You are trying to load 7.x.

You could try editing composer.json to “guzzlehttp/guzzle”: “>=6.0” and see what happens. It might let you load 7.x though who knows if the code is actually compatible.

Unless you have a really good reason then just install 6.x.

Does not look like guzzle6-adapter has been touched in a couple of years now. Might consider trying something else completely.