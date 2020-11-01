Fail2ban config issues

I’m working on setting up Fail2ban for my linux (debian) server. When I check the status of the fail2ban service I am getting this error:

● fail2ban.service - Fail2Ban Service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/fail2ban.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Sun 2020-11-01 13:15:05 EST; 5s ago Docs: man:fail2ban(1) Process: 17851 ExecStartPre=/bin/mkdir -p /var/run/fail2ban (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 17852 ExecStart=/usr/bin/fail2ban-server -xf start (code=exited, status=255/EXCEPTION) Main PID: 17852 (code=exited, status=255/EXCEPTION) Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi systemd[1]: Starting Fail2Ban Service... Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi systemd[1]: Started Fail2Ban Service. Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi fail2ban-server[17852]: Failed during configuration: File contains no section headers. Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi fail2ban-server[17852]: file: '/etc/fail2ban/jail.local', line: 21 Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi fail2ban-server[17852]: 'bantime = 1h

' Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi fail2ban-server[17852]: Async configuration of server failed Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi systemd[1]: fail2ban.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=255/EXCEPTION Nov 01 13:15:05 raspberrypi systemd[1]: fail2ban.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'.

I have a feeling this has something to do with my config file, here is the first 30 lines of it: