Fading back in the page from before

What is the difference between these?
I don’t believe there is any visual difference, right?
Code 1 would be, the fade attached to the buttons.
Code 2 would be, attaching the fade to the area around the buttons
Code 3 would be, the whole body area.
But there is no difference in the visuals, as I understand it.
So, any of those could be used to initiate the fade.
Since there is no difference, would adding the fade to one of those make more sense than the others?
Of those, is it still the body where the fade animation should be placed?
or, would it be better to target the the play svg’s themselves using .thePlay div class?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/3fky1uLa/
.thePlay {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/n68jo75w/
.outer {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/cydwn1ba/
body {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}