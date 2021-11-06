Fading back in the page from before

I haven’t really had time to look at this properly but here’s a quick and dirty fade.
From this fiddle I changed the js to this:
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
setTimeout(function() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}, 4000);
}
Then I added this css.
.fadingOut:before,
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation:fadingOut 5s ;
}
@keyframes fadingOut{
0%{opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;}
}
Its a bit of a hack as it sets a timeout before removing the js classes in order to add a class to do a fade before it resets. The setTimeout should be shorter than the css fade duration so they don’t overlap. It would be better to check for animation end I guess but that’s beyond my payscale.
Of course you will need to refactor your js as I simply popped it in place to show the concept.