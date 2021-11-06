Fading back in the page from before

I have written the code multiple different ways if that helps with figuring out how to provide an example of that.
One Way: https://jsfiddle.net/ecjhqdkw/
Second Way: https://jsfiddle.net/obgxcsjn/
Third Way: https://jsfiddle.net/k3oejahn/
I have written the code multiple different ways if that helps with figuring out how to provide an example of that.
One Way: https://jsfiddle.net/ecjhqdkw/
Second Way: https://jsfiddle.net/obgxcsjn/
Third Way: https://jsfiddle.net/k3oejahn/
I haven’t really had time to look at this properly but here’s a quick and dirty fade.
From this fiddle I changed the js to this:
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
setTimeout(function() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}, 4000);
}
Then I added this css.
.fadingOut:before,
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation:fadingOut 5s ;
}
@keyframes fadingOut{
0%{opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;}
}
Its a bit of a hack as it sets a timeout before removing the js classes in order to add a class to do a fade before it resets. The setTimeout should be shorter than the css fade duration so they don’t overlap. It would be better to check for animation end I guess but that’s beyond my payscale.
Of course you will need to refactor your js as I simply popped it in place to show the concept.
Thank you for the example, I got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/wrutv0pf/
I think the idea here would be for the code to work without setTimeout being needed in the code.
Do you think that is something that is possible?
.fadingOut:before,
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
setTimeout(function() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}, 1000);
}
I am seeing an issue here for some reason. https://jsfiddle.net/dcramqvb/
No matter which play svg is clicked on, the blue and red background gradient is the code that fades out.
It’s not the gradient background that is seen on the screen.
How would that be fixed?
The main problem is the use of display:none to hide the elements as display:none is instant and and can’t be animated.
It may be possible to hide elements off screen instead but only after the animation has ended. That can be achieved with key frames but it also depends on the showing of the circles to be delayed until the video has faded out.
I’m sure it’s possible but would take some testing to get right.
I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t check but sounds like we should be looking for the active gradient.
Is this better: https://jsitor.com/P_nHiPuk-z
Meaning, you’re able to see better on a mobile.
body.bg1::before,
body.bg1 .play2::before,
body.bg1 .play3::before,
body.bg1 .play4::before,
body.bg1 .play5::before,
body.bg1 .play6::before,
body.bg1 .play7::before,
body.bg1 .play8::before,
body.bg1 .play9::before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
Aren’t all the other backgrounds hidden except for the one that is clicked on?
Update: Removing
:root and doing this fixed the issue. https://jsitor.com/CrZepyG6RM
.play1 {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
}
body.bg1 .play1::before,
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
Yes I assumed that you were going to swap the background each time on body.bg1:before but instead you only added a background to that element for the first item. On play2 you changed the element that had the background to .play2:before and so on… It would have made sense just to add them to the body:before as required or add them all to ,.playx:before (as you have now done). Also you were still adding that first background behind the other various background which is why it kept reverting to fading out the first background.
Now that you have added play1 for the first background you can reduce this rule:
body.bg1 .play1::before,
body.bg1 .play2::before,
body.bg1 .play3::before,
body.bg1 .play4::before,
body.bg1 .play5::before,
body.bg1 .play6::before,
body.bg1 .play7::before,
body.bg1 .play8::before,
body.bg1 .play9::before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
etc..
And just use this,
body.bg1 .with-curtain:before{
content: "";
position: fixed;
etc...
Wherever you see yourself adding multiple comma separated classes for the same set of rules there is always a better way.
Thanks, this is much better: https://jsfiddle.net/7yn9ofk8/
body.bg1 .with-curtain:before{
content: "";
position: fixed;
Does this remove the hack? https://jsfiddle.net/pw2zLskj/
https://jsitor.com/AA6gtenbbp
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", function() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
});
}
What was the reason why you added: .
fadingOut:before?
Is it needed?
/*.fadingOut:before,*/
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
}
The code seems to work without it:
Without timeout
https://jsfiddle.net/17q62phc/
With timeout
https://jsfiddle.net/vw0gzo19/
I ran into an issue and it had to be fixed.
Long story short, in the other code, after clicking on a 2nd svg play button, the page would change back to the group of svg buttons on its own without the user touching anything. This fixes that.
The solution was to remove the event listener on css animationend once the function is executed.
Updated code: https://jsfiddle.net/cydwn1ba/
function resetPage() {
document.body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function() {
document.body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
document.body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd)
}
document.body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
.fadingOut:before
Can be removed and is not needed?
https://jsfiddle.net/cydwn1ba/
/*.fadingOut:before,*/
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
}
Yes because you moved the image to play1 instead
If I wanted to add an animation-delay to the plav svg buttons when they fade back in after clicking the exit button, how would I do that?
or, is that something that is able to be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/cydwn1ba/
animation-delay: s;
}
I saw how it was used on the curtains here:
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
You don’t have an animation of the play buttons as far as I can see. The whole container is being faded in with background etc.
What exactly do you want to happen? If you put a delay on the fading-out animation then nothing will happen at all during the delay and then everything will happen as usual when the delay is finished.
It sounds like you want to fade the blue background in first and then fade the buttons themselves? If so then you’d need a separate animation for the buttons. It’s all getting a bit complex especially with the js controlling some of the animation.
What is the difference between these?
I don’t believe there is any visual difference, right?
Code 1 would be, the fade attached to the buttons.
Code 2 would be, attaching the fade to the area around the buttons
Code 3 would be, the whole body area.
But there is no difference in the visuals, as I understand it.
So, any of those could be used to initiate the fade.
Since there is no difference, would adding the fade to one of those make more sense than the others?
Of those, is it still the body where the fade animation should be placed?
or, would it be better to target the the play svg’s themselves using .thePlay div class?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/3fky1uLa/
.thePlay {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/n68jo75w/
.outer {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/cydwn1ba/
body {
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
If you want the play buttons to fade in after the the light blue backgriund has faded in then make the animation on the play element longer and have it do nothing for 2 seconds.
e.g.
.thePlay {
animation: fade 4s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
50% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
You can’t use a transition delay on the play button because then you would first see all the play buttons when you switch back to them and then they would disappear and reappear.
Where do you see a light blue background?