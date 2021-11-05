Fading back in the page from before

Would you be able to provide somewhat of an example of how that would work in here?
https://jsfiddle.net/k3oejahn/
Also if you wanted the video and its background to fade out slowly while the body fades in then your out of luck as that would need a complete re-design.but you could do it sequentially withthe video fading out and then when that’s finished the body fading in afterwards (rather than both at the same time). However even that will require more JS and more css animations as you would need to add a class to the video and background and start a slow fade out with a new css animation (a bit like I just did for the body).