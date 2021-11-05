Fading back in the page from before

I haven’t really had time to look at this properly but here’s a quick and dirty fade.

From this fiddle I changed the js to this:

function resetPage() { document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut"); setTimeout(function() { document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); }, 4000); }

Then I added this css.

.fadingOut:before, .fadingOut .isOpen { animation:fadingOut 5s ; } @keyframes fadingOut{ 0%{opacity:1;} 100%{opacity:0;} }

Its a bit of a hack as it sets a timeout before removing the js classes in order to add a class to do a fade before it resets. The setTimeout should be shorter than the css fade duration so they don’t overlap. It would be better to check for animation end I guess but that’s beyond my payscale.

Of course you will need to refactor your js as I simply popped it in place to show the concept.