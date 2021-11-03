Fading back in the page from before

asasass: asasass: Which begs the question, how would it have worked in the code to begin with?

It would have worked like this:

body { background: #353198; /* animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;*/ } .fade{ animation: fade 2s ease forwards; } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity: 0; background:green } 100% { background:pink; opacity: 1; } } /* Don't need this now. @keyframes fade2 { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } */

The js would look like this:

function showHome() { const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); theBody.classList.remove("fade"); void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation theBody.classList.add("fade"); //theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle"); }

And then add a class manually to the body element by default

<body class="fade"> etc...

If you run that and see what happens you will see the fade effect when you click home. If you remove the void js then there is no fade effect. (I changed the colors just to show better what was going on.)

I believe that’s what I had in place before I changed to the two keyframe versions.and could have then removed the void js.