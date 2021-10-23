Fading back in the page from before

Why have you got a div around the button with the same class as the button?
Just use the button with a class of home
Trying something different.
Adding active to home got rid of the error:
Actually, the error is still there.
.home.active {
}
But then this happened.
The X moved from the top right of the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/nm8aw40q/
How is that fixed?
No don’t do that.
You need to replace the svg home code with buttons. You need 3 buttons.
You probably should have this as well.
.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}
I just typed that in on mobile so check for typos.
I can’t do this?
<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>
<div class="home">
<use href="#home" />
</div>
<div class="home">
<use href="#home" />
</div>
No you can’t.
You can’t refer to an svg that’s not there!
You could probably just use the one button X for all three but it seems you want it all self contained so each button needs to be in the section to which it refers.
I can do this then?
Remove button, error gone.
https://jsfiddle.net/8bcrhz1g/4/
<div class="home"></div>
<div class="home"></div>
<div class="home"></div>
And this is not needed:
.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}
Also, is all this stuff still needed if I am not using button?
border: none;
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
Yes you can do that but ask yourself is it semantic and can users tab to it or focus it?
Html elements usually serve a purpose.
Would you use a div for a link instead of an anchor even if you made it work with JS.
A button element indicates an action.
Tab it to focus it means what?
I should use button instead?
https://jsfiddle.net/tjp4hv58/
https://jsfiddle.net/sqrnj79o/
Would this be better?
https://jsfiddle.net/gv2heq61/1/
<div class="home"><span class="x-1"></span><span class="x-2"></span></div>
.home {
position: fixed;
right: 12px;
top: 12px;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
cursor: pointer;
background: black;
}
.home span {
background: red;
width: 30px;
height: 6px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 14px;
}
.x-1 {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.x-2 {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
Than this?
<div class="home"></div>
https://jsfiddle.net/y8gpbmnz/
.home {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
background: black;
}
.home::before,
.home::after {
content: "";
background-color: #d4001e;
width: 40px;
height: 8px;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin:auto;
}
.home::before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.home::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
No. It’s just as bad.
Yes you should.
Try to close it without using your mouse or a touch device.
This is all that is needed:
<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>
When you added the void code, you might have not added it to the code correctly.
https://jsfiddle.net/4m7yborc/
If it’s able to be removed, and the code still works, that’s what I am thinking.
void theBody.offsetWidth;
Maybe you forgot to remove the void code when providing the suggestion.
and the void code was part of a different code that you did not post.
Which begs the question, how would it have worked in the code to begin with?
It would have worked like this:
body {
background: #353198;
/* animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;*/
}
.fade{
animation: fade 2s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
background:green
}
100% {
background:pink;
opacity: 1;
}
}
/* Don't need this now.
@keyframes fade2 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
*/
The js would look like this:
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
theBody.classList.remove("fade");
void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
theBody.classList.add("fade");
//theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}
And then add a class manually to the body element by default
<body class="fade">
etc...
If you run that and see what happens you will see the fade effect when you click home. If you remove the void js then there is no fade effect. (I changed the colors just to show better what was going on.)
I believe that’s what I had in place before I changed to the two keyframe versions.and could have then removed the void js.
I did that here:
And it works.
https://jsfiddle.net/58xydqbk/
<body class="fade">
<div class="outer">
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playa thePlay" pointer-events="none">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playb thePlay">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container with-curtain">
<button class="playc thePlay">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
Now comment out the js and you will see that it doesn’t work anymore.
// void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
That’s why I added it in the first place but then I changed to a different method instead.
Would you be able to provide somewhat of an example of how that would work in here?
https://jsfiddle.net/k3oejahn/
Also if you wanted the video and its background to fade out slowly while the body fades in then your out of luck as that would need a complete re-design.but you could do it sequentially withthe video fading out and then when that’s finished the body fading in afterwards (rather than both at the same time). However even that will require more JS and more css animations as you would need to add a class to the video and background and start a slow fade out with a new css animation (a bit like I just did for the body).
I have written the code multiple different ways if that helps with figuring out how to provide an example of that.
One Way: https://jsfiddle.net/ecjhqdkw/
Second Way: https://jsfiddle.net/obgxcsjn/
Third Way: https://jsfiddle.net/k3oejahn/
I haven’t really had time to look at this properly but here’s a quick and dirty fade.
From this fiddle I changed the js to this:
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
setTimeout(function() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}, 4000);
}
Then I added this css.
.fadingOut:before,
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation:fadingOut 5s ;
}
@keyframes fadingOut{
0%{opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;}
}
Its a bit of a hack as it sets a timeout before removing the js classes in order to add a class to do a fade before it resets. The setTimeout should be shorter than the css fade duration so they don’t overlap. It would be better to check for animation end I guess but that’s beyond my payscale.
Of course you will need to refactor your js as I simply popped it in place to show the concept.
Yes, all I wanted to see was a concept, a general idea of how it would work.
But I was not able to figure out how to add the js in.
This was my attempt.
I got confused on how you added it. https://jsfiddle.net/e52kxmpq/