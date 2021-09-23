Fading back in the page from before

I see the red X now.

https://jsitor.com/OPK-PvTgi

https://jsfiddle.net/2r9qa6s3/

There’s this error when it is clicked.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’) at line 38 col 15

The error comes up when clicking on the red svg.

After that, then click on the red x.