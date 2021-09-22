Fading back in the page from before

HTML & CSS
#5

Would I be able to move the svg off the video without affecting the position of the video?

Meaning, If place the svg in the top right, it won’t push the video down?

#6

I found this code, where there would be an X at the top right of the screen, maybe I would add a colored square over it so it is visible, so it stands out.

That would be clicked which would exit out of the page.

I seem to like this idea.

I’m not sure how it would be implemented in my code.

Will I be able to use a js close button?

https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP

https://jsfiddle.net/cn5bq23h/

The code that you did, can that be edited for it to be able to do that?
https://jsitor.com/CHvpsWwTf

backup copy of the jsitor
https://jsfiddle.net/vx06e91t/

I was looking at this:

#7

You can just used fixed positoining on it.

e.g.

.home {
  position: fixed;
  top: 20px;
  right:20px;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
 fill: green;
 cursor: pointer;
}
#8

Using this:
<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>

How would I get an X?
https://jsitor.com/3xcTBuZFO

Like there is here?
https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP

Right now I’m seeing this:

This is used I see:

.bc-modal__close-button::before {
          transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
          transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
#9

Something like this:

.home {

  position: fixed;

  top: 20px;

  right:20px;

 cursor: pointer;

  width: 32px;

  height: 30px;

  background:rgba(255,255,255,0.5);

  border:none;

  -webkit-appearance:none;

  appearance:none;

    -webkit-user-select: none;

     -moz-user-select: none;

      -ms-user-select: none;

          user-select: none;

}

.home::before,

.home:after {

  content: "";

  background-color: #d4001e;

  width: 18px;

  height: 3px;

  position: absolute;

  top: 14px;

  left: 8px;

  right: 0;

  bottom: 0;

}

.home::before {

    transform: rotate(45deg);

}

.home::after {

    transform: rotate(-45deg);

}

Sorry about the spaces it seems to do that when I copy from jSitor.

#11

I’m not seeing a red X


https://jsitor.com/BgUMIh7uk

Like there is here:
https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP

This is from the other code:
<div class="bc-modal__body"><button class="bc-modal__close-button" aria-label="Close"></button></div>

.bc-modal__close-button {
  z-index: 2;
  width: 32px;
  height: 30px;
  cursor: pointer;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
     -moz-user-select: none;
      -ms-user-select: none;
          user-select: none;
  position: absolute;
  right: 0;
  top: -13px;
  background: transparent;
  border: none;
}
.bc-modal__close-button::before,
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
  content: "";
  background-color: #d4001e;
  background-color: var(--bc-modal-color, #d4001e);
  width: 18px;
  height: 3px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 7px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin-top: 11px;
}
.bc-modal__close-button::before {
  -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
          transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
  -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
          transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

What would this be changed to?
https://jsitor.com/BgUMIh7uk

<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>

  .home {
  position: fixed;
  top: 20px;
  right: 20px;
  cursor: pointer;
  width: 32px;
  height: 30px;
  background: red;
  border: none;
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  -ms-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
}

.home::before {
  -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
          transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.home::after {
  -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
          transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
#12

I see the red X now.
https://jsitor.com/OPK-PvTgi

https://jsfiddle.net/2r9qa6s3/

There’s this error when it is clicked.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’) at line 38 col 15

The error comes up when clicking on the red svg.

After that, then click on the red x.

#13

Why have you got a div around the button with the same class as the button?

Just use the button with a class of home

#14

Trying something different.

Adding active to home got rid of the error:

Actually, the error is still there.

.home.active {
}

But then this happened.

The X moved from the top right of the screen.

https://jsitor.com/MVOoc6Gm7

https://jsfiddle.net/nm8aw40q/

How is that fixed?

#15

No don’t do that.

You need to replace the svg home code with buttons. You need 3 buttons.

You probably should have this as well.


.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}

I just typed that in on mobile so check for typos.

#16

I can’t do this?

	<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>

			<div class="home">
				<use href="#home" />
			</div>

			<div class="home">
				<use href="#home" />
			</div>
#17

No you can’t.

You can’t refer to an svg that’s not there!

You could probably just use the one button X for all three but it seems you want it all self contained so each button needs to be in the section to which it refers.

#20

I can do this then?

Remove button, error gone.

https://jsitor.com/LhYOO16Ouj

https://jsfiddle.net/8bcrhz1g/4/

<div class="home"></div>
   <div class="home"></div>
   <div class="home"></div>

And this is not needed:

.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}

Also, is all this stuff still needed if I am not using button?

  border: none;
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  -ms-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
}
#21

Yes you can do that but ask yourself is it semantic and can users tab to it or focus it?

Html elements usually serve a purpose.

Would you use a div for a link instead of an anchor even if you made it work with JS.

A button element indicates an action.

#22

Tab it to focus it means what?

I should use button instead?

https://jsfiddle.net/tjp4hv58/

https://jsfiddle.net/sqrnj79o/

Would this be better?

https://jsitor.com/ulRn7jlb9

https://jsfiddle.net/gv2heq61/1/

<div class="home"><span class="x-1"></span><span class="x-2"></span></div>

 .home {
  position: fixed;
  right: 12px;
  top: 12px;
  width: 30px;
  height: 30px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background: black;
}

.home span {
  background: red;
  width: 30px;
  height: 6px;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  top: 14px;
}

.x-1 {
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}

.x-2 {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

Than this?

<div class="home"></div>

https://jsfiddle.net/y8gpbmnz/

https://jsitor.com/6PQ86ZgVa

.home {
  position: fixed;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  cursor: pointer;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  background: black;

}

.home::before,
.home::after {
  content: "";
  background-color: #d4001e;
  width: 40px;
  height: 8px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin:auto;
}

.home::before {
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}

.home::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
#23

No. It’s just as bad.

#24

Yes you should.

#25

Try to close it without using your mouse or a touch device.

#26

This is all that is needed:

<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>

https://jsfiddle.net/o4n3bq7a/

#28

When you added the void code, you might have not added it to the code correctly.

https://jsfiddle.net/4m7yborc/

If it’s able to be removed, and the code still works, that’s what I am thinking.

void theBody.offsetWidth;

Maybe you forgot to remove the void code when providing the suggestion.

and the void code was part of a different code that you did not post.

Which begs the question, how would it have worked in the code to begin with?