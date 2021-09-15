Fading back in the page from before

I found this code, where there would be an X at the top right of the screen, maybe I would add a colored square over it so it is visible, so it stands out.

That would be clicked which would exit out of the page.

I seem to like this idea.

I’m not sure how it would be implemented in my code.

Will I be able to use a js close button?

https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP

https://jsfiddle.net/cn5bq23h/

The code that you did, can that be edited for it to be able to do that?

https://jsitor.com/CHvpsWwTf

backup copy of the jsitor

https://jsfiddle.net/vx06e91t/

I was looking at this: