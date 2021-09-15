Fading back in the page from before

Would I be able to move the svg off the video without affecting the position of the video?
Meaning, If place the svg in the top right, it won’t push the video down?
I found this code, where there would be an X at the top right of the screen, maybe I would add a colored square over it so it is visible, so it stands out.
That would be clicked which would exit out of the page.
I seem to like this idea.
I’m not sure how it would be implemented in my code.
Will I be able to use a js close button?
https://jsfiddle.net/cn5bq23h/
The code that you did, can that be edited for it to be able to do that?
https://jsitor.com/CHvpsWwTf
backup copy of the jsitor
https://jsfiddle.net/vx06e91t/
I was looking at this:
You can just used fixed positoining on it.
e.g.
.home {
position: fixed;
top: 20px;
right:20px;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
fill: green;
cursor: pointer;
}
Using this:
<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>
How would I get an X?
https://jsitor.com/3xcTBuZFO
Like there is here?
https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP
Right now I’m seeing this:
This is used I see:
.bc-modal__close-button::before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
Something like this:
.home {
position: fixed;
top: 20px;
right:20px;
cursor: pointer;
width: 32px;
height: 30px;
background:rgba(255,255,255,0.5);
border:none;
-webkit-appearance:none;
appearance:none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
.home::before,
.home:after {
content: "";
background-color: #d4001e;
width: 18px;
height: 3px;
position: absolute;
top: 14px;
left: 8px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
.home::before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.home::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
Sorry about the spaces it seems to do that when I copy from jSitor.
I’m not seeing a red X
Like there is here:
https://jsitor.com/Wwhfm4uFP
This is from the other code:
<div class="bc-modal__body"><button class="bc-modal__close-button" aria-label="Close"></button></div>
.bc-modal__close-button {
z-index: 2;
width: 32px;
height: 30px;
cursor: pointer;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
position: absolute;
right: 0;
top: -13px;
background: transparent;
border: none;
}
.bc-modal__close-button::before,
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
content: "";
background-color: #d4001e;
background-color: var(--bc-modal-color, #d4001e);
width: 18px;
height: 3px;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 7px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin-top: 11px;
}
.bc-modal__close-button::before {
-webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.bc-modal__close-button::after {
-webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
What would this be changed to?
https://jsitor.com/BgUMIh7uk
<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>
.home {
position: fixed;
top: 20px;
right: 20px;
cursor: pointer;
width: 32px;
height: 30px;
background: red;
border: none;
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
.home::before {
-webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.home::after {
-webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg);
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
I see the red X now.
https://jsitor.com/OPK-PvTgi
https://jsfiddle.net/2r9qa6s3/
There’s this error when it is clicked.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’) at line 38 col 15
The error comes up when clicking on the red svg.
After that, then click on the red x.
Why have you got a div around the button with the same class as the button?
Just use the button with a class of home
Trying something different.
Adding active to home got rid of the error:
Actually, the error is still there.
.home.active {
}
But then this happened.
The X moved from the top right of the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/nm8aw40q/
How is that fixed?
No don’t do that.
You need to replace the svg home code with buttons. You need 3 buttons.
You probably should have this as well.
.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}
I just typed that in on mobile so check for typos.
I can’t do this?
<div class="home"><button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button></div>
<div class="home">
<use href="#home" />
</div>
<div class="home">
<use href="#home" />
</div>
No you can’t.
You can’t refer to an svg that’s not there!
You could probably just use the one button X for all three but it seems you want it all self contained so each button needs to be in the section to which it refers.
I can do this then?
Remove button, error gone.
https://jsfiddle.net/8bcrhz1g/4/
<div class="home"></div>
<div class="home"></div>
<div class="home"></div>
And this is not needed:
.home {opacity:0; pointer-events:none;}
.active .home {opacity:1; pointer-events:initial}
Also, is all this stuff still needed if I am not using button?
border: none;
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
Yes you can do that but ask yourself is it semantic and can users tab to it or focus it?
Html elements usually serve a purpose.
Would you use a div for a link instead of an anchor even if you made it work with JS.
A button element indicates an action.
Tab it to focus it means what?
I should use button instead?
https://jsfiddle.net/tjp4hv58/
https://jsfiddle.net/sqrnj79o/
Would this be better?
https://jsfiddle.net/gv2heq61/1/
<div class="home"><span class="x-1"></span><span class="x-2"></span></div>
.home {
position: fixed;
right: 12px;
top: 12px;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
cursor: pointer;
background: black;
}
.home span {
background: red;
width: 30px;
height: 6px;
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 14px;
}
.x-1 {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.x-2 {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
Than this?
<div class="home"></div>
https://jsfiddle.net/y8gpbmnz/
.home {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
right: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
background: black;
}
.home::before,
.home::after {
content: "";
background-color: #d4001e;
width: 40px;
height: 8px;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin:auto;
}
.home::before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.home::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
No. It’s just as bad.
Yes you should.
Try to close it without using your mouse or a touch device.
This is all that is needed:
<button class="home" aria-label="Close"></button>
