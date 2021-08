Fade in youtube video after play image is clicked

asasass: asasass: How would this be faded in.

You can’t fade in gradients (I forgot to mention that). Even if you hide the whole element the gradient won’t fade in or out. It will be there or it will not.

Th way to have a fade effect is to place say a black element over the whole background and fade that black element to opacity:0 and that will have the same effect as fading in the element below.

e.g.In your fiddle add this code to test.

.container:not(.hide):before{ content:""; position:fixed; left:0; right:0; top:0; bottom:0; z-index:999; pointer-events:none; background:black; animation:fadeBody 5s forwards; opacity:1; } @keyframes fadeBody { 0% { opacity: 1 } 100% { opacity:0; } }

It uses your existing class to action the effect when .hide is removed. It then places a black background over the whole screen and fades that to opacity:0 to reveal all underneath.

If you wanted you vide to fade at a different rate then you need to sandwich the layers width z-index so that the black background is under the video but above the gradient. It could be tricky.