Fade in the background when clicking on the exit button

I would be added it to this one. https://jsfiddle.net/4sugejq9/

Here is how it was done with the other code:

https://jsfiddle.net/erLfaom0/

/*body.*/ .bg1 { animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards; animation-delay: 0s; opacity: 0; } @keyframes fadeInBody { 100% { opacity: 1; } } /*body.*/ .bg1 .with-curtain:before { content: ""; position: fixed; /*z-index: 1;*/ top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background-size: 165px 165px; }

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const config = {}; const body = document.body; let currentPlayButton = {}; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function hide(el) { el.classList.add("hide"); } function hideAll(elements) { elements.forEach(hide); } function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) { const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector); function hideBackground(background) { background.classList.add("bg1"); } allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground); } function resetPage() { resetBackground("body"); } function markAsPlayed(played) { played.classList.add("played"); } function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); console.log(showCover); } function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); showCover(currentPlayButton); } } function coverClickHandler(evt) { currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget; body.classList.add("initial-fade"); } function addClickToButtons(playButtons) { playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) { playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); } function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } function init(selectors) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); addClickToButtons(playButtons); body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler); } return { addCoverHandler, init }; }());

The exit button is in here, so it would probably be added there?