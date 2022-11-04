Fade in the background when clicking on the exit button

#1

I would be added it to this one. https://jsfiddle.net/4sugejq9/

Here is how it was done with the other code:

https://jsfiddle.net/erLfaom0/

/*body.*/
.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {

  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  /*z-index: 1;*/
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
    const config = {};
    const body = document.body;
    let currentPlayButton = {};

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function hide(el) {
        el.classList.add("hide");
    }

    function hideAll(elements) {
        elements.forEach(hide);
    }

    function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
        const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);

        function hideBackground(background) {
            background.classList.add("bg1");
        }
        allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
    }


    function resetPage() {
        resetBackground("body");
    }

    function markAsPlayed(played) {
        played.classList.add("played");
    }

    function showCover(playButton) {
        hideAll(config.containers);
        resetPage();
        markAsPlayed(playButton);
        const cover = playButton.parentElement;
        cover.classList.add("active");
        show(cover);
        console.log(showCover);
    }

    function animationEndHandler(evt) {
        const animationName = evt.animationName;

        if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
            body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
            showCover(currentPlayButton);
        }
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
        body.classList.add("initial-fade");
    }

    function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
        playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
            playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }

    function init(selectors) {
        config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
        const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
        addClickToButtons(playButtons);
        body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
    }

    return {
        addCoverHandler,
        init
    };
}());

The exit button is in here, so it would probably be added there?

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
  //const config = {};

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
    hide(cover);
  }

  function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
    exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
      exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function addExitHandlers(callback) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", callback);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exitButtons);
  }

  return {
    addExitHandlers,
    init
  };
}());
#2

I see this part is working: https://jsfiddle.net/fa31dx20/1/

.container2 .container {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

This is working now: https://jsfiddle.net/fa31dx20/2/

.container1 {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  min-height: 100%;
  min-width: 255px;
  display: flex;
  padding: 8px 8px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#3

Currently all of this works except for initial-fade. https://jsfiddle.net/uf1kqz5L/1/

Initial-fade should occur after clicking on the exit button.

The code I think should be able to work with this hide removed, but how?

<div class="container2 hide">

What from the example code would I add to my code to be able to remove that hide?

There is no hide in the html in the example code.

https://jsfiddle.net/erLfaom0/

/*body.*/
.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 507s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.container2 .container {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
  background:teal;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.container1 {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  min-height: 100%;
  min-width: 255px;
  display: flex;
  padding: 8px 8px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}