Fade in the background when clicking on the exit button

I would be added it to this one. https://jsfiddle.net/4sugejq9/
Here is how it was done with the other code:
https://jsfiddle.net/erLfaom0/
/*body.*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
console.log(showCover);
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
The exit button is in here, so it would probably be added there?
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
//const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
show(thewrap);
const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
hide(cover);
}
function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
});
}
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback);
});
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
}
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());