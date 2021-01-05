Fade in submenu on horizontal menu?

I have a horizontal menu with submenu. I would like to have the submenu fade in, but the only animation I’ve been able to get to work is for the submenu to drop in from the top by putting a transition on the top margin. Is it even possible to get the submenu to fade in rather than drop down?.
I usually do it like this.
I think its neater like that and avoids having to time the margin-top:-99em in the transition. It’s hidden to the left which isn’t transitioned so you get a nice fade and slide for the top:100% and opacity.
You also need to build the small screen version of the dropdown which would be better not to absolutely place the submenu but instead let it take up the flow like an accordion.
2 Likes