Fade - Curtain - Video

I am having trouble implementing this.
I’m confused about how to get this to work in the code.
What I want to do here is, after the red play image is clicked, it does it’s fade thing, then the curtain opens after and video plays.
Fade background
curtain opens to reveal video
Clicking the red play image would cause the fade of the background, which would then unhide the curtain that is around the video which would allow it to slide, then the video plays.
The curtain is hidden, do flex properties need to be added to it, if so, which ones?
https://jsitor.com/Gut8NAZI40
https://jsfiddle.net/qe0m49ub/
.curtain {
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
border-radius: 25px;
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 8s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;
pointer-events: none;
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
<div class="containera hide">
<div class="containera-inner">
<div class="curtain ">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrapa">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>