Fade between different lines of text

Hi there,

I am trying to achieve the following effect in which text fades between text in a loop.

This works, but when I add it to my site, it isn’t working.

http://jsfiddle.net/toolman/a9wdg7rc/2/

It seems to be hiding the text to start with as per the .quotes {display: none;}

Can anyone suggest why this would not appear to be working? Or if there is a simpler way of achieving this effect?

Thank you.