Fade between different lines of text

Hi there toolman,
you may be interested to know that this
can now be accomplished with CSS.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Text rotation</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
#container {
position: relative;
max-width: 40em;
margin: 1em auto;
}
#container > div {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 1;
width: 100%;
padding: 0.66em 0;
opacity: 0;
font-size: 1.5em;
color: rgba( 0, 0, 96, 0.2 );
letter-spacing: 1px;
text-align: center;
text-transform: capitalize;
animation:fadeInOut 10s ease-in-out infinite;
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(6){
z-index: 0;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #eef;
opacity: 1;
color: transparent;
animation: none;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0.66em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.3 ),
0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(1){
animation-delay: 0s;
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(2){
animation-delay: 2s;
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(3){
animation-delay: 4s;
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(4){
animation-delay: 6s;
}
#container > div:nth-of-type(5){
animation-delay: 8s;
}
@keyframes fadeInOut {
20% {
z-index: 2;
opacity: 1;
color: rgba( 0, 0, 96, 0.8 );
}
25% {
z-index: 1;
opacity: 0;
color: rgba( 0, 0, 9e, 0.2 );
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container">
<div>first line</div>
<div>second line</div>
<div>third line</div>
<div>forth line</div>
<div>fifth line</div>
<div>this is a blank line</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead