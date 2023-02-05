Facebook hacked. No way to reset

On behalf of my brother.

His FB account was hacked 3-4 months ago. The hacker changed the account phone number and mail address. So, when me brother tries to regain access using the ways that FB offers, he’s asked to provide the phone number or mail address of the account. Well, that’s the problem. The hacker have changed them. It’s a Moment 22 (which is good reading, btw).

Does anyone know any way to get in touch with someone at FB (Meta) that actually can activate his account manually? Or some other way make him access?