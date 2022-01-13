Facebook Gray Account

I have a Facebook page for my small business that I have been unable to log into for months now. I’ve tried contacting Facebook support many times but get no response.

What I get is the following message:

Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.

There is also a note that I’m using a gray account - an account that was used to manage pages without a personal account. It’s a fact that I never have had a personal Facebook page, so this may be what’s causing my problem. I seem to remember reading somewhere that Facebook would be requiring personal accounts in order to manage a business account.

How do I fix this?

Thanks for being here and for any help you can offer.