Facebook Gray Account

Social Media
#1

I have a Facebook page for my small business that I have been unable to log into for months now. I’ve tried contacting Facebook support many times but get no response.

What I get is the following message:

Account Temporarily Unavailable.

Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.

There is also a note that I’m using a gray account - an account that was used to manage pages without a personal account. It’s a fact that I never have had a personal Facebook page, so this may be what’s causing my problem. I seem to remember reading somewhere that Facebook would be requiring personal accounts in order to manage a business account.

How do I fix this?

Thanks for being here and for any help you can offer.

#2

Set up a personal account first. Then create a Page that you’ll use for your business. You’ll direct people to your business Page, not your personal page, for business information.

#3

I don’t think it’s that straight forward. I’ve already created a business page and have a Facebook account for it. Been there for years.

I’m thinking there was a process to create a personal account from my business account but I missed the deadline. Maybe that process is still available, but I just don’t know what it is.

#4

I think that you should write a letter to the support service a few more times, explain everything in detail, what, how and why. And also remember if you had problems with advertising or maybe someone could complain about you?