Facebook Feed - You Opinions Please

Hi all,
Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. Please move if needed.
I am wanting to add a Facebook feed to my homepage that will display posts from my community’s Facebook page.
I would like to ask people’s options on what information would be included in the feed.
I am thinking of:
- Latest recommendations and questions (text only)
- All posts (text only)
- All posts (with text and images)
I like the idea of a simple bordered box containing text from each post to keep it clean, but on the other hand, people do like imagery, so I am not too sure whether to include the post image and text.
If anyone has any thoughts, opinions, preferences or suggestions as to what they would like to see in a Facebook feed, I would be grateful to hear them.
Thanks