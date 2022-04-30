Facebook Feed - What would you like to see in a feed?

Hi all,

Sorry if this is in the wrong forum. Please move if needed.

I am wanting to add a Facebook feed to my homepage that will display posts from my community’s Facebook page.

I would like to ask people’s options on what information would be included in the feed.

I am thinking of:

Latest recommendations and questions (text only) All posts (text only) All posts (with text and images)

I like the idea of a simple bordered box containing text from each post to keep it clean, but on the other hand, people do like imagery, so I am not too sure whether to include the post image and text.

If anyone has any thoughts, opinions, preferences or suggestions as to what they would like to see in a Facebook feed, I would be grateful to hear them.

Thanks