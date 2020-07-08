Facebook disabled my account and keeps charging me for ad bills to which I'm denied access to

I’ve been buying ads for my site on Facebook for a few years. On Feb. 9th, my Facebook account was suddenly disabled for no reason and I was denied access to all my Facebook assets, business accounts, ad accounts, running ads, etc. I couldn’t update or remove my credit card nor could I stop the running ads.

There were a few active ads when I was shut out and some of them might be perpetually on-going. I thought the ads would be automatically stopped as the owner account was disabled but I was WRONG. The ad bills kept coming out and my credit card was charged 3 times for the past 27 days, amounting to 618.19 USD.

I tried to appeal by uploading my credentials, Government ID and passport to Facebook following their guide. And I tried to contact them via several emails but so far no response or resolution.

They could at least give me a reason why I was disabled but no information whatsoever yet they kept charging my credit card for ad bills I had no control over. I couldn’t remove my credit card from the site neither as I was completely shut out.

This is the worst internet nightmare coming true.

Now what should I do? How should I go about requesting them to STOP all running ads, remove my credit card, and refund my money for bills in the past 27 days? I was worried they would keep charging me like this into the future.

Any help would be very very much appreciated!!