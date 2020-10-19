Extra space in Flexbox

Here is an older link to my project: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/OJMwRxV

I’ve made a lot of progress since then.

This is probably very simple, but how do I get rid of the space beneath the large image on the left?

I can’t just give the container an exact height because I need the Flexbox flow when lowering the screen size. I tried changing the padding, but no luck. I do want extra space around the image when lowering the screen size, but not on the initial screen.

Hope that made sense! Thanks.