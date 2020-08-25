Extra Commission Calculation for Jobs with 2 Project Managers

I need some help with adding a third calculation in my commission report for project managers only.

Part of the project manager’s commission is already setup. However, there are some jobs that include a second project manager. For those jobs, I need to split the commission amount between the two project managers.

I can already tell I will need another query to do this, so I came up with:

SELECT Salesperson_3 as pm2, Customer_Name as customer, Sales_Amount as sales FROM invoices WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_3 != ''

This query will produce the jobs with the second project manager on them.

So now, I need to re-calculate the query between the two columns (which is easy for me to do):

CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >=1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount 0.01, 2) ELSE ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2)

but now I need to figure out how to include this as an extra commission cell in my report.

My original plan was to create a new function in my report similar to the one shown below and include the variables that way, but that doesn’t work as it splits the total commission, which is not what I want to do.

function viewPM() { global $pdo; $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $sql = "SELECT initials, name FROM pm ORDER BY initials"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach($result as $initials_ary) { $initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary); $this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $this->headerPMTotals($initials_ary["name"]); $this->viewPMTotals($initials_ary["initials"]); } } /* LATER ON IN THE REPORT...*/ function viewPMTotals($initials) { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT COALESCE(Customer_Number, 'Total') as customer, LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.01, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_below_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.01, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as total_comm FROM invoices WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_2 = ? AND Sales_Amount != 0 GROUP BY Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(1, $initials); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(70); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C'); if($data->customer == 'Total') { $this->Cell(70, 10, ' ', 1, 0, 'C'); } else { $this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); } $this->Cell(25, 10, $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->total_comm, 1, 0, 'C'); $final_amt = $data->total_comm; $final_amt = number_format($final_amt, 2, '.', ''); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); }

I’m not sure what to do from here.