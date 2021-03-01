External jQuery and JSON not working

I am looking to create multiple html files for each brand with a common .js file and .json file. I am trying to replace the word ‘Brand’ in the common .js file with the respective brand name each time and get the respective data from the ‘.json’ file.

I am using a separate .js and .json file residing in the same folder as my html file. Then using the ‘text.replace’ command in each html file, I’m trying to get the relevant data from my JSON file through the common .js file.

My html file

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="GetLocalJSON.js" type="text/javascript"></script> </head> <style> </style> <body> <div id="AboutTab"> <div id=About> </div> </div> </body> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ var url = "GetLocalJSON.js"; $.getScript( url, function() { $(document.body).find('Brand').each(function() { var text = $(this).text(); $(this).text(text.replace('Brand', 'Samsung')); }); }); }); </script> </html>

My GetLocalJSON.js jQuery file:

$(document).ready(function(){ var StatJSON; jQuery.getJSON("QueryJSONData2.json", function (json) { StatJSON = json; var markup = ''; markup += '<div>'+ StatJSON.Phone.Brand[0].Size +'<div>' $("#About").html(markup) }); });

My QueryJSONData2.json JSON file:

{ "Phone": { "Samsung":[{ "Size" : "AAA", "Camera" : "BBB", "Weight" : "CCC" }], "Apple":[{ "Size" : "XXX", "Camera" : "YYY", "Weight" : "ZZZ" }] } }

The error I am getting is “Uncaught TypeError: “Cannot read property ‘0’ of undefined” at the line :”

markup += '<div>'+ StatJSON.Phone.Brand[0].Size +'<div>'

which means my “text.replace” jquery command is not being action-ed. How do I fix this???