External css rule not working

oli_d111: oli_d111: Have you tried targeting it as:- .content content-09:

I hope not as that rule would miss the target element unless there was a parent called .content also (apart from the fact that there are typos in your snippet that would stop it working anyway:)).

To target an element with multiple classes you use the dot separated notation and not a space which is a descendant selector (i.e. .content.content-09{padding:0}

However we are still guessing because we don’t know the specificity of the original rule.

Look at the page in devtools and see how the padding is applied and then match the specificity of that rule. Do not use !important as that would be a hack unless the original rule was also an !important rule.

It would be easier to give advice if we could see the page in question or at least the relevant css and html