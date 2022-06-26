Extending discussion for slider

Continuing the discussion from Intersection Observer API, counter and scope of a variable + Developing a slider:
Connecting Codepen → https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/OJOdaNy?editors=0110
Point of disccsuion:
For the slider designed by @PaulOB I have utlized the same JS in my current HTML requirement, but I have also addedd a gap property to conclude this look:
flex: 0 0 calc((100%) / var(--slides-across));
transition: transform 0.5s;
padding: 5px 10px;
display: flex;
gap: 15px;
align-items: center;
background-color: var(--color4);
Inclusion of gap is now creating a issue in slides it is creating a residual area on every one movement of a slide.
I have done a GIF to make my issue comprehensible.
Available space distribution is handled from this place:
flex: 0 0 calc((100%) / var(--slides-across));
I could not figure out what and howw to make changes to get the things back to order as there were w/o flex gap property.