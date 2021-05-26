Explode a fullname in a variable

PHP
I’m trying to extract a full name from a field in a table, explode it into a two element variable and then insert it into first name/last name fields in the table.

I’m using some code which is giving me an error because my two word string is in a variable and explode thinks it is only one argument when it expects two. Can anyone help me figure out how to do this?

Thanks,

–Kenoli

require '__classes/Db.php';
$sql = "SELECT name FROM tbl_persons";
$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
$row = $stmt->fetchall(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

foreach ($row as $name) {
    $names = explode($name['name']);
}
The explode function requires a minimum of 2 parameters: Separator and String. Limit is an optional third.
So you first need to give it the string that separates the two words, be that a space, or whatever.

For example, if the names are separated by a space:-

$string = 'John Doe' ;

You must tell explode that a space separates the parts of the string you want to explode:-

$names = explode(' ', '$string);
PHP: str_word_count - Manual

Perfect. Thanks --Kenoli

The real problem is that the full name is stored together in the same column. You should have first_name, last_name, middle_name columns. It would be a trivial query to put it together any way you want without code.

It also centers around a fallacy that everyone has exactly two names.

“John Wilkes Booth”
“Bono”
“Jo Ann Smith”
“John Paul Jones”
“Martin Luther King Jr.”
“John Quincy Adams”
“Pope Alexander VI”
“Sir Baron Horatio Montigue”

