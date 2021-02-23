Explode a fullname in a variable

PHP
#1

I’m trying to extract a full name from a field in a table, explode it into a two element variable and then insert it into first name/last name fields in the table.

I’m using some code which is giving me an error because my two word string is in a variable and explode thinks it is only one argument when it expects two. Can anyone help me figure out how to do this?

require '__classes/Db.php';
$sql = "SELECT name FROM tbl_persons";
$stmt = $pdo->query($sql);
$row = $stmt->fetchall(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

foreach ($row as $name) {
    $names = explode($name['name']);
}
#2

The explode function requires a minimum of 2 parameters: Separator and String. Limit is an optional third.
So you first need to give it the string that separates the two words, be that a space, or whatever.

For example, if the names are separated by a space:-

$string = 'John Doe' ;

You must tell explode that a space separates the parts of the string you want to explode:-

$names = explode(' ', '$string);
#3

PHP: str_word_count - Manual