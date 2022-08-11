Expand/collapse problem

You have removed the duplication haven’t you?
You originally had this rule somewhere around line 600.
.hide {
display: none;
font-size: 85%;
color: navy;
}
Then further down the CSS file you had these 2 rules.
espan {
padding-left: 2%;
color: navy;
font-size: 85%;
display: block;
}
span.hide {
/* visibility: hidden;
max-height: 0;*/
display: none;
}
.espan sets display block which overrides the earlier .hide which had display:none. That’s why you need the .hide rule to follow after the .espan rule.