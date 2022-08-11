Expand/collapse problem

JavaScript
#21

You have removed the duplication haven’t you?

You originally had this rule somewhere around line 600.

.hide {
  display: none;
  font-size: 85%;
  color: navy; 
}

Then further down the CSS file you had these 2 rules.

espan {
  padding-left: 2%;
  color: navy;
  font-size: 85%;
  display: block;
}

span.hide {
 /* visibility: hidden; 
  max-height: 0;*/
 display: none;
}

.espan sets display block which overrides the earlier .hide which had display:none. That’s why you need the .hide rule to follow after the .espan rule.