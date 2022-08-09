Expand/collapse problem

Some time ago, if I remember thanks to you, I made a new expand/collapse solution in js and css.

The js is:

$(".expandable").on("click", function (e) { e.preventDefault(); $(this).toggleClass("expanded"); $(this).next().toggleClass("hide"); });

the css is

a.interno.expanded:after { content: ' \002D'; font-weight: bold; margin-left: 1px; } .espan { padding-left: 2%; color: navy; font-size: 85%; display: block; } .hide { display: none; }

the html is:

<a href="#" class="interno expandable">asdfa</a> <span class="espan hide" id="asd">asdfasdfasdf</span>

I guess that I’m missing something, but I don’t know what…