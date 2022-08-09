Expand/collapse problem

Some time ago, if I remember thanks to you, I made a new expand/collapse solution in js and css.
The js is:
$(".expandable").on("click", function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
$(this).toggleClass("expanded");
$(this).next().toggleClass("hide");
});
the css is
a.interno.expanded:after {
content: ' \002D';
font-weight: bold;
margin-left: 1px;
}
.espan {
padding-left: 2%;
color: navy;
font-size: 85%;
display: block;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
the html is:
<a href="#" class="interno expandable">asdfa</a>
<span class="espan hide" id="asd">asdfasdfasdf</span>
I guess that I’m missing something, but I don’t know what…
Any way the above code (maybe with some other code) works, but only if I use the
span tag, not with the
div tag. And this is a problem with w3c validator, when I have complex text (with p, and h2, h3 tags) to collapse.
Where I’m wrong?