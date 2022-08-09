Expand/collapse problem

JavaScript
#1

Some time ago, if I remember thanks to you, I made a new expand/collapse solution in js and css.

The js is:

$(".expandable").on("click", function (e) {
  e.preventDefault();
  $(this).toggleClass("expanded");
  $(this).next().toggleClass("hide");
});

the css is

a.interno.expanded:after {
  content: ' \002D';
  font-weight: bold;
  margin-left: 1px;  
}

.espan {
  padding-left: 2%;
  color: navy;
  font-size: 85%;
  display: block;
}

.hide {
 display: none;
}

the html is:

<a href="#" class="interno expandable">asdfa</a>
<span class="espan hide" id="asd">asdfasdfasdf</span>

I guess that I’m missing something, but I don’t know what…

Any way the above code (maybe with some other code) works, but only if I use the span tag, not with the div tag. And this is a problem with w3c validator, when I have complex text (with p, and h2, h3 tags) to collapse.
Where I’m wrong?

#2

Seems to work ok with a div tag for me.

1 Like
#3

We cant tell you where you’re going wrong if you show us the code that does work. We need to see the code that you’re trying to fix.

2 Likes