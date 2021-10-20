Exit handler being called multiple times

Everytime the exit button is clicked, the handler is being called multiple times.
To reproduce, clicking on the Exit button 1 time, after another, produces these numbers inside console.log. https://jsfiddle.net/xcq0L372/
Clicking on the exit button one time gives 1
a 2nd time gives, 3
3rd time: 6
4th time:10
5th time: 15
1, 3, 6, 10, 15
Those numbers instead should be.
1, 2, 3, 4, 5
How would that be fixed in the code?
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
console.log("hit");
}
);
}
)
}
In this example, clicking on 1 exit gave 1, a 2nd gave 3, and a 3rd exit gave 6.
Those numbers should be, 1, 2 , 3, not, 1, 3, 6.