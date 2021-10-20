Exit handler being called multiple times

Everytime the exit button is clicked, the handler is being called multiple times.

To reproduce, clicking on the Exit button 1 time, after another, produces these numbers inside console.log. https://jsfiddle.net/xcq0L372/

Clicking on the exit button one time gives 1

a 2nd time gives, 3

3rd time: 6

4th time:10

5th time: 15

1, 3, 6, 10, 15

Those numbers instead should be.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

How would that be fixed in the code?

function createResetHandler(player) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() { player.destroy(); console.log("hit"); } ); } ) }

In this example, clicking on 1 exit gave 1, a 2nd gave 3, and a 3rd exit gave 6.

Those numbers should be, 1, 2 , 3, not, 1, 3, 6.