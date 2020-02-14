Execution of mysqlfile: Phpmyadmin

#1

Hi,
I have php running using nginx server. I have a mysql file with a extension of .sql. How can i execute the file so that i can create the required tables. Is phpmyAdmin necessary?

Zulfi.

#2

phpmyAdmin is there for convenience only. So, the answer is no.

#3

Hi,
Can somebody please guide me how to execute mysql file so that it creates the DB without PhpAdmin?

Zulfi.

#4

Do you access to the command line and do you know how to connect to MySQL from the command line?

1 Like
#5

This will get you started:
https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_mysql_intro.asp

EDIT:
It can all be done from your browser using your server connection

1 Like
#6

Hi,
Thanks a lot for solving my problem.
God bless you.

I found the following link:
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/execution-of-mysqlfile-phpmyadmin/343601

#7

Hi,

Thanks a lot. I found a link. I would try that link (posted it in reply to @nichemtktg). If there is problem, I would post it.

Zulfi.

#8

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.