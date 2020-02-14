Hi,
I have php running using nginx server. I have a mysql file with a extension of .sql. How can i execute the file so that i can create the required tables. Is phpmyAdmin necessary?
Zulfi.
Hi,
I have php running using nginx server. I have a mysql file with a extension of .sql. How can i execute the file so that i can create the required tables. Is phpmyAdmin necessary?
Zulfi.
phpmyAdmin is there for convenience only. So, the answer is no.
Hi,
Can somebody please guide me how to execute mysql file so that it creates the DB without PhpAdmin?
Zulfi.
Do you access to the command line and do you know how to connect to MySQL from the command line?
This will get you started:
https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_mysql_intro.asp
EDIT:
It can all be done from your browser using your server connection
Hi,
Thanks a lot for solving my problem.
God bless you.
I found the following link:
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/execution-of-mysqlfile-phpmyadmin/343601
Hi,
Thanks a lot. I found a link. I would try that link (posted it in reply to @nichemtktg). If there is problem, I would post it.
Zulfi.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.