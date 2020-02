Hello.





I have a command that I write (in promt/shell) to get a list of “correct options” of a mispelled word. When I press enter it returns a bunch of words. Everything works good.

Problem is when I do the same thing through PHP shell_exec(‘my command’) it returns nothing. I tried with shell_exec(‘dir’), just to see if it works with anything else and it does, I get the output.

Im using Windows.

What can be wrong?





Best regards

Neo