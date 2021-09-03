Execute p5.js within single webpage

Hi,

I tried to execute p5.js code using a single webpage but does not work. why?

below is the code:

<html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <style> body { padding: 30px; text-align:center; margin: 0; } canvas { outline: black 3px solid; border-radius: 12px; } </style> <!--<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/1.1.9/p5.js"></script>--> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/p5@1.4.0/lib/p5.js"></script> </head> <body> <script> function setup() { createCanvas(480, 120); } function draw() { if (mouseIsPressed) { fill(0); } else { fill(255); } ellipse(mouseX, mouseY, 80, 80); } </script> </body> </html>

I tried

<body onload="script()">, <body onload="setup()"> can call to function using button but did not work. Can anybody help?

thank you