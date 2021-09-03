Execute p5.js within single webpage

Hi,
I tried to execute p5.js code using a single webpage but does not work. why?
below is the code:

<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">

  <style> 
    body { 
    padding: 30px;
    text-align:center;
  margin: 0; } 
  
  canvas {
    outline: black 3px solid;
  border-radius: 12px;
}
    </style>
  <!--<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/1.1.9/p5.js"></script>-->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/p5@1.4.0/lib/p5.js"></script>
</head>

<body>
  <script>
  function setup() {
createCanvas(480, 120);
}


function draw() {
if (mouseIsPressed) {
fill(0);
} else {
fill(255);
}
ellipse(mouseX, mouseY, 80, 80);
}
  </script>
</body>
</html>

I tried
<body onload="script()">, <body onload="setup()"> can call to function using button but did not work. Can anybody help?

thank you

What does mean “Did not work”?

For me its working fine:

https://jsfiddle.net/owvfxq1h/