Execute function after a dynamic div is loaded

How do I make a JavaScript execute after a div section on the page is loaded? By using only standard JavaScript.

Here is the div section in question, extracted from (https://hera-warm-demo.mybigcommerce.com/checkout):

<div aria-busy="false" class="checkout-view-content checkout-view-content-enter-done"> <div class="loading-skeleton"> <div> <form class="checkout-form" data-test="payment-form" novalidate=""> <fieldset class="form-fieldset"> <div class="form-body"> <ul class="form-checklist optimizedCheckout-form-checklist"> <li class="form-checklist-item optimizedCheckout-form-checklist-item form-checklist-item--selected optimizedCheckout-form-checklist-item--selected"> <div class="form-checklist-header form-checklist-header--selected"> <div class="form-field"> <label for="radio-bigpaypay" class="form-label optimizedCheckout-form-label"> <div class="paymentProviderHeader-container"> <div class="paymentProviderHeader-nameContainer" data-test="payment-method-bigpaypay"> <div aria-level="6" class="paymentProviderHeader-name" data-test="payment-method-name" role="heading">Test Payment Provider</div> </div> <div class="paymentProviderHeader-cc"> <ul class="creditCardTypes-list"></ul> </div> </div> </label> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </fieldset> </form> </div> </div> </div>

This section is the last section on the page, and it only loads when the customer clicks “Continue” button from the previous section.

Here is the code I tried which didn’t work… I was expecting the JavaScript to execute after “checkout-view-content” div is loaded.

Note that I cannot include the script in the dynamically loaded HTML markup, I can only inject a JavaScript code.