Execute function after a dynamic div is loaded

How do I make a JavaScript execute after a div section on the page is loaded? By using only standard JavaScript.
Here is the div section in question, extracted from (https://hera-warm-demo.mybigcommerce.com/checkout):
<div aria-busy="false" class="checkout-view-content checkout-view-content-enter-done">
<div class="loading-skeleton">
<div>
<form class="checkout-form" data-test="payment-form" novalidate="">
<fieldset class="form-fieldset">
<div class="form-body">
<ul class="form-checklist optimizedCheckout-form-checklist">
<li class="form-checklist-item optimizedCheckout-form-checklist-item form-checklist-item--selected optimizedCheckout-form-checklist-item--selected">
<div class="form-checklist-header form-checklist-header--selected">
<div class="form-field">
<label for="radio-bigpaypay" class="form-label optimizedCheckout-form-label">
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-container">
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-nameContainer" data-test="payment-method-bigpaypay">
<div aria-level="6" class="paymentProviderHeader-name" data-test="payment-method-name" role="heading">Test Payment Provider</div>
</div>
<div class="paymentProviderHeader-cc">
<ul class="creditCardTypes-list"></ul>
</div>
</div>
</label>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</fieldset>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
This section is the last section on the page, and it only loads when the customer clicks “Continue” button from the previous section.
Here is the code I tried which didn’t work… I was expecting the JavaScript to execute after “checkout-view-content” div is loaded.
Note that I cannot include the script in the dynamically loaded HTML markup, I can only inject a JavaScript code.
<script>
document.getElementsByClassName("checkout-view-content").addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", (event) => {
document.querySelector('label[for="radio-bigpaypay"] .paymentProviderHeader-cc').style.visibility = "hidden";
});
</script>