Exctracting data from a json spi reponse assistance sought

Good day and thank you for accepting me to your forum.

I am new to json and although I can extract data from a simple json response returning only one record I am stumped with this one which seems to me is a multidimensional array. I may be wrong and so i respectfully as for assistance in deciphering this code…

Below is my print-r of the “itineraries” section of a response to an api call looking for air fares. The itineraries section sits in the DATA[1] key (all in all there are three keys - Array ( [0] => meta [1] => data [2] => dictionaries ) . The code below is one of 5 itineraries returned and i need to extract certain data out of each and place into an HTML table as well as insert to mysql

I have managed to extract ( as a test to try and understand what I am doing) by calling different sections suas like this ```echo “departure =”.$objects[‘data’][‘0’][‘itineraries’][‘0’][‘segments’][‘0’][‘departure’][‘iataCode’];`

This certainly a long winded and impossible;e way as the returned itineraries may be up to 250 so I am trying to do a loop through all of them but actually don't kn low how to do it. I see ID'S and [0] in numerous places . It is all the data in the various ID'S that I require... If someone can help me understand this I would be ever so grateful..... my print-r of the data key and consists of flight and fares for a return trip from Cape Town (CPT) TO London Gatwick (LGW) with a stop-over in Doha (DOH)between on Trips My HTML table will eventually look like this > Total number of offers : 5 Offer id : 1 Source : GDS Total price : 10799.45 ZAR Segment Flight number Departure Time Arrival Time CPT-MUC LH 575 2023-01-21T09:30:00 2023-01-21T19:45:00 MUC-LHR LH 4402 2023-01-21T21:00:00 2023-01-21T22:00:00 LHR-MUC LH 2473 2023-02-04T11:10:00 2023-02-04T14:00:00 MUC-CPT LH 574 2023-02-04T19:15:00 2023-02-05T07:25:00 Traveler 1-ADULT Amount : 10799.45 ZAR Offer id : 2 Source : GDS Total price : 10799.45 ZAR Segment Flight number Departure Time Arrival Time CPT-MUC LH 575 2023-01-21T09:30:00 2023-01-21T19:45:00 MUC-LHR LH 4403 2023-01-21T21:00:00 2023-01-21T22:00:00 LHR-MUC LH 2471 2023-02-04T08:45:00 2023-02-04T11:35:00 MUC-CPT LH 574 2023-02-04T19:15:00 2023-02-05T07:25:00 The json output for 1 itinerary

[data] => Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[type] => flight-offer

[id] => 1

[source] => GDS

[instantTicketingRequired] =>

[nonHomogeneous] =>

[oneWay] =>

[lastTicketingDate] => 2023-03-01

[numberOfBookableSeats] => 7

[itineraries] => Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[duration] => PT18H50M

[segments] => Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[departure] => Array

(

[iataCode] => CPT

[at] => 2023-03-01T12:55:00

)