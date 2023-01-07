Exctracting data from a json spi reponse assistance sought

JavaScript
#1

Good day and thank you for accepting me to your forum.
I am new to json and although I can extract data from a simple json response returning only one record I am stumped with this one which seems to me is a multidimensional array. I may be wrong and so i respectfully as for assistance in deciphering this code…
Below is my print-r of the “itineraries” section of a response to an api call looking for air fares. The itineraries section sits in the DATA[1] key (all in all there are three keys - Array ( [0] => meta [1] => data [2] => dictionaries ) . The code below is one of 5 itineraries returned and i need to extract certain data out of each and place into an HTML table as well as insert to mysql
I have managed to extract ( as a test to try and understand what I am doing) by calling different sections suas like this ```echo “departure =”.$objects[‘data’][‘0’][‘itineraries’][‘0’][‘segments’][‘0’][‘departure’][‘iataCode’];`

This certainly a long winded and impossible;e way as the returned itineraries may be up to 250 so I am trying to do a loop through all of them but actually don't kn low how to do it.  I see ID'S and [0] in numerous places . It is all the data in the various ID'S that I require...
If someone can help me understand this I would be ever so grateful.....
my print-r of the data key and consists of flight and fares for a return trip from Cape Town (CPT) TO London Gatwick (LGW) with a stop-over in Doha (DOH)between on Trips


My HTML table will eventually look like this

> Total number of offers : 5
Offer id : 1	Source : GDS	Total price : 10799.45 ZAR
Segment	Flight number	Departure Time	Arrival Time
CPT-MUC	LH 575	2023-01-21T09:30:00	2023-01-21T19:45:00
MUC-LHR	LH 4402	2023-01-21T21:00:00	2023-01-21T22:00:00
LHR-MUC	LH 2473	2023-02-04T11:10:00	2023-02-04T14:00:00
MUC-CPT	LH 574	2023-02-04T19:15:00	2023-02-05T07:25:00
Traveler 1-ADULT
Amount : 10799.45 ZAR
Offer id : 2	Source : GDS	Total price : 10799.45 ZAR
Segment	Flight number	Departure Time	Arrival Time
CPT-MUC	LH 575	2023-01-21T09:30:00	2023-01-21T19:45:00
MUC-LHR	LH 4403	2023-01-21T21:00:00	2023-01-21T22:00:00
LHR-MUC	LH 2471	2023-02-04T08:45:00	2023-02-04T11:35:00
MUC-CPT	LH 574	2023-02-04T19:15:00	2023-02-05T07:25:00



The json output for 1 itinerary

[data] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[type] => flight-offer
[id] => 1
[source] => GDS
[instantTicketingRequired] =>
[nonHomogeneous] =>
[oneWay] =>
[lastTicketingDate] => 2023-03-01
[numberOfBookableSeats] => 7
[itineraries] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[duration] => PT18H50M
[segments] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[departure] => Array
(
[iataCode] => CPT
[at] => 2023-03-01T12:55:00
)

                                                [arrival] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => DOH
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-01T23:40:00
                                                    )

                                                [carrierCode] => QR
                                                [number] => 1372
                                                [aircraft] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [code] => 77W
                                                    )

                                                [operating] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [carrierCode] => QR
                                                    )

                                                [duration] => PT9H45M
                                                [id] => 5
                                                [numberOfStops] => 0
                                                [blacklistedInEU] => 
                                            )

                                        [1] => Array
                                            (
                                                [departure] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => DOH
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-02T01:15:00
                                                    )

                                                [arrival] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => LGW
                                                        [terminal] => S
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-02T05:45:00
                                                    )

                                                [carrierCode] => QR
                                                [number] => 5943
                                                [aircraft] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [code] => 777
                                                    )

                                                [operating] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [carrierCode] => BA
                                                    )

                                                [duration] => PT7H30M
                                                [id] => 6
                                                [numberOfStops] => 0
                                                [blacklistedInEU] => 
                                            )

                                    )

                            )

                        [1] => Array
                            (
                                [duration] => PT19H10M
                                [segments] => Array
                                    (
                                        [0] => Array
                                            (
                                                [departure] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => LGW
                                                        [terminal] => S
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-08T14:05:00
                                                    )

                                                [arrival] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => DOH
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-08T23:45:00
                                                    )

                                                [carrierCode] => QR
                                                [number] => 5942
                                                [aircraft] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [code] => 777
                                                    )

                                                [operating] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [carrierCode] => BA
                                                    )

                                                [duration] => PT6H40M
                                                [id] => 7
                                                [numberOfStops] => 0
                                                [blacklistedInEU] => 
                                            )

                                        [1] => Array
                                            (
                                                [departure] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => DOH
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-09T02:15:00
                                                    )

                                                [arrival] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [iataCode] => CPT
                                                        [at] => 2023-03-09T11:15:00
                                                    )

                                                [carrierCode] => QR
                                                [number] => 1369
                                                [aircraft] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [code] => 77W
                                                    )

                                                [operating] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [carrierCode] => QR
                                                    )

                                                [duration] => PT10H
                                                [id] => 8
                                                [numberOfStops] => 0
                                                [blacklistedInEU] => 
                                            )

                                    )

                            )

                    )

                [price] => Array
                    (
                        [currency] => ZAR
                        [total] => 12632.45
                        [base] => 6370.00
                        [fees] => Array
                            (
                                [0] => Array
                                    (
                                        [amount] => 0.00
                                        [type] => SUPPLIER
                                    )

                                [1] => Array
                                    (
                                        [amount] => 0.00
                                        [type] => TICKETING
                                    )

                            )

                        [grandTotal] => 12632.45
                    )

                [pricingOptions] => Array
                    (
                        [fareType] => Array
                            (
                                [0] => PUBLISHED
                            )

                        [includedCheckedBagsOnly] => 1
                    )

                [validatingAirlineCodes] => Array
                    (
                        [0] => QR
                    )

                [travelerPricings] => Array
                    (
                        [0] => Array
                            (
                                [travelerId] => 1
                                [fareOption] => STANDARD
                                [travelerType] => ADULT
                                [price] => Array
                                    (
                                        [currency] => ZAR
                                        [total] => 12632.45
                                        [base] => 6370.00
                                    )

                                [fareDetailsBySegment] => Array
                                    (
                                        [0] => Array
                                            (
                                                [segmentId] => 5
                                                [cabin] => ECONOMY
                                                [fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
                                                [brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
                                                [class] => N
                                                [includedCheckedBags] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [quantity] => 2
                                                    )

                                            )

                                        [1] => Array
                                            (
                                                [segmentId] => 6
                                                [cabin] => ECONOMY
                                                [fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
                                                [brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
                                                [class] => N
                                                [includedCheckedBags] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [quantity] => 2
                                                    )

                                            )

                                        [2] => Array
                                            (
                                                [segmentId] => 7
                                                [cabin] => ECONOMY
                                                [fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
                                                [brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
                                                [class] => N
                                                [includedCheckedBags] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [quantity] => 2
                                                    )

                                            )

                                        [3] => Array
                                            (
                                                [segmentId] => 8
                                                [cabin] => ECONOMY
                                                [fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
                                                [brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
                                                [class] => N
                                                [includedCheckedBags] => Array
                                                    (
                                                        [quantity] => 2
                                                    )

                                            )

                                    )

                            )

                    )

            )