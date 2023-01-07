Exctracting data from a json spi reponse assistance sought

Good day and thank you for accepting me to your forum.
I am new to json and although I can extract data from a simple json response returning only one record I am stumped with this one which seems to me is a multidimensional array. I may be wrong and so i respectfully as for assistance in deciphering this code…
Below is my print-r of the “itineraries” section of a response to an api call looking for air fares. The itineraries section sits in the DATA[1] key (all in all there are three keys - Array ( [0] => meta [1] => data [2] => dictionaries ) . The code below is one of 5 itineraries returned and i need to extract certain data out of each and place into an HTML table as well as insert to mysql
I have managed to extract ( as a test to try and understand what I am doing) by calling different sections suas like this ```echo “departure =”.$objects[‘data’][‘0’][‘itineraries’][‘0’][‘segments’][‘0’][‘departure’][‘iataCode’];`
This certainly a long winded and impossible;e way as the returned itineraries may be up to 250 so I am trying to do a loop through all of them but actually don't kn low how to do it. I see ID'S and [0] in numerous places . It is all the data in the various ID'S that I require...
If someone can help me understand this I would be ever so grateful.....
my print-r of the data key and consists of flight and fares for a return trip from Cape Town (CPT) TO London Gatwick (LGW) with a stop-over in Doha (DOH)between on Trips
My HTML table will eventually look like this
> Total number of offers : 5
Offer id : 1 Source : GDS Total price : 10799.45 ZAR
Segment Flight number Departure Time Arrival Time
CPT-MUC LH 575 2023-01-21T09:30:00 2023-01-21T19:45:00
MUC-LHR LH 4402 2023-01-21T21:00:00 2023-01-21T22:00:00
LHR-MUC LH 2473 2023-02-04T11:10:00 2023-02-04T14:00:00
MUC-CPT LH 574 2023-02-04T19:15:00 2023-02-05T07:25:00
Traveler 1-ADULT
Amount : 10799.45 ZAR
Offer id : 2 Source : GDS Total price : 10799.45 ZAR
Segment Flight number Departure Time Arrival Time
CPT-MUC LH 575 2023-01-21T09:30:00 2023-01-21T19:45:00
MUC-LHR LH 4403 2023-01-21T21:00:00 2023-01-21T22:00:00
LHR-MUC LH 2471 2023-02-04T08:45:00 2023-02-04T11:35:00
MUC-CPT LH 574 2023-02-04T19:15:00 2023-02-05T07:25:00
The json output for 1 itinerary
[data] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[type] => flight-offer
[id] => 1
[source] => GDS
[instantTicketingRequired] =>
[nonHomogeneous] =>
[oneWay] =>
[lastTicketingDate] => 2023-03-01
[numberOfBookableSeats] => 7
[itineraries] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[duration] => PT18H50M
[segments] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[departure] => Array
(
[iataCode] => CPT
[at] => 2023-03-01T12:55:00
)
[arrival] => Array
(
[iataCode] => DOH
[at] => 2023-03-01T23:40:00
)
[carrierCode] => QR
[number] => 1372
[aircraft] => Array
(
[code] => 77W
)
[operating] => Array
(
[carrierCode] => QR
)
[duration] => PT9H45M
[id] => 5
[numberOfStops] => 0
[blacklistedInEU] =>
)
[1] => Array
(
[departure] => Array
(
[iataCode] => DOH
[at] => 2023-03-02T01:15:00
)
[arrival] => Array
(
[iataCode] => LGW
[terminal] => S
[at] => 2023-03-02T05:45:00
)
[carrierCode] => QR
[number] => 5943
[aircraft] => Array
(
[code] => 777
)
[operating] => Array
(
[carrierCode] => BA
)
[duration] => PT7H30M
[id] => 6
[numberOfStops] => 0
[blacklistedInEU] =>
)
)
)
[1] => Array
(
[duration] => PT19H10M
[segments] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[departure] => Array
(
[iataCode] => LGW
[terminal] => S
[at] => 2023-03-08T14:05:00
)
[arrival] => Array
(
[iataCode] => DOH
[at] => 2023-03-08T23:45:00
)
[carrierCode] => QR
[number] => 5942
[aircraft] => Array
(
[code] => 777
)
[operating] => Array
(
[carrierCode] => BA
)
[duration] => PT6H40M
[id] => 7
[numberOfStops] => 0
[blacklistedInEU] =>
)
[1] => Array
(
[departure] => Array
(
[iataCode] => DOH
[at] => 2023-03-09T02:15:00
)
[arrival] => Array
(
[iataCode] => CPT
[at] => 2023-03-09T11:15:00
)
[carrierCode] => QR
[number] => 1369
[aircraft] => Array
(
[code] => 77W
)
[operating] => Array
(
[carrierCode] => QR
)
[duration] => PT10H
[id] => 8
[numberOfStops] => 0
[blacklistedInEU] =>
)
)
)
)
[price] => Array
(
[currency] => ZAR
[total] => 12632.45
[base] => 6370.00
[fees] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[amount] => 0.00
[type] => SUPPLIER
)
[1] => Array
(
[amount] => 0.00
[type] => TICKETING
)
)
[grandTotal] => 12632.45
)
[pricingOptions] => Array
(
[fareType] => Array
(
[0] => PUBLISHED
)
[includedCheckedBagsOnly] => 1
)
[validatingAirlineCodes] => Array
(
[0] => QR
)
[travelerPricings] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[travelerId] => 1
[fareOption] => STANDARD
[travelerType] => ADULT
[price] => Array
(
[currency] => ZAR
[total] => 12632.45
[base] => 6370.00
)
[fareDetailsBySegment] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[segmentId] => 5
[cabin] => ECONOMY
[fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
[brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
[class] => N
[includedCheckedBags] => Array
(
[quantity] => 2
)
)
[1] => Array
(
[segmentId] => 6
[cabin] => ECONOMY
[fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
[brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
[class] => N
[includedCheckedBags] => Array
(
[quantity] => 2
)
)
[2] => Array
(
[segmentId] => 7
[cabin] => ECONOMY
[fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
[brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
[class] => N
[includedCheckedBags] => Array
(
[quantity] => 2
)
)
[3] => Array
(
[segmentId] => 8
[cabin] => ECONOMY
[fareBasis] => NLR1R1RX
[brandedFare] => ECLASSIC
[class] => N
[includedCheckedBags] => Array
(
[quantity] => 2
)
)
)
)
)
)