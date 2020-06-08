Exclusive table results

I’m trying to make a datatable using ydcaf’s external filter and cumulative filtering. (https://yadcf-showcase.appspot.com).

This is what I’ve done so far: http://live.datatables.net/wefatese/1/edit.

For now in the cumulative filtering (itinerary), if I select the options A+C for example, it shows:

A+B+C A+B C

Which is technically correct but I want it to only show A+B+C, and not every row that contains A and every row that contains C.

Sorry for my lack of technical terms.

How can I achieve this? Thank you for your time.