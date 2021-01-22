Is that possible to declare throwed exception in magic method?..
@method Foo get()
Is that possible to declare throwed exception in magic method?..
@method Foo get()
get() isnt a magic method. __get() is. You can overload __get(), so presumably you can
throw from within the overload as much as you could from any other function…
There is the magic method
__call(). It throws some exception. And there are the “virtual” method declarations for
__call(). They called also “magic methods”. Something like…
@method Foo getSomething()
@method Bar getSomethingElse()
My question is: is that possible to declare throwed exceptions in methods like
getSomething()
To steal from Rudy…
“What happened when you tested it?”
The method docs don’t mention exceptions.
Out of curiosity I tried:
/**
* @method int getMe()
* @throws Exception
*/
class Something {
/**
* @return int
* @throws Exception
*/
public function xxx() : int
{
return 0;
}
}
$s = new Something();
// Indicates exception thrown but no unhandled warning
$s->getMe();
// Unhandled exception warning
$s->xxx();
Using PHPStorm I can see that getMe throws an exception when I hover over getMe. However, when I call getMe without a try/catch block I do not get the expected unhandled exception warning.
No idea what any generated docs would show.
As far as I know you still can’t declare exceptions as part of a method signature inside of php itself. It’s strictly a phpdoc sort of thing.
That’s right. Syntax
* @method getTest() @throws Exception is valid, but if I type somewhere…
public function get()
{
return $this->getTest();
}
I’ll see no unhandled exception warning.
And more badly, if I use my own Exception and type…
public function get()
{
try {
$this->getTest();
} catch (MyException $exception) {}
}
I’ll see warning
Exception 'MyException' never thrown...
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.