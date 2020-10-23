Exception in magic method

The method docs don’t mention exceptions.

Out of curiosity I tried:

/** * @method int getMe() * @throws Exception */ class Something { /** * @return int * @throws Exception */ public function xxx() : int { return 0; } } $s = new Something(); // Indicates exception thrown but no unhandled warning $s->getMe(); // Unhandled exception warning $s->xxx();

Using PHPStorm I can see that getMe throws an exception when I hover over getMe. However, when I call getMe without a try/catch block I do not get the expected unhandled exception warning.

No idea what any generated docs would show.

As far as I know you still can’t declare exceptions as part of a method signature inside of php itself. It’s strictly a phpdoc sort of thing.